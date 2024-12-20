NC News Roundup: From the election to Helene, the biggest stories that shaped NC in 2024
On the North Carolina News Roundup… our 2024 Year-in-Review edition.
From Helene to the Veepstakes... 'power grabs' to expensive elections.... Final Fours to national titles... we reflect on the biggest stories of the year.
Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the news that shaped North Carolina in 2024.
Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Mitch Northam, digital producer at WUNC
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Laura Lee, News Director, Blue Ridge Public Radio
And featuring
Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington
Zachary Turner, climate reporter, WFAE Charlotte