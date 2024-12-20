Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: From the election to Helene, the biggest stories that shaped NC in 2024

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST

On the North Carolina News Roundup… our 2024 Year-in-Review edition.

From Helene to the Veepstakes... 'power grabs' to expensive elections.... Final Fours to national titles... we reflect on the biggest stories of the year.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the news that shaped North Carolina in 2024.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Mitch Northam, digital producer at WUNC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Laura Lee, News Director, Blue Ridge Public Radio

And featuring

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington

Zachary Turner, climate reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
