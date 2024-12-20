NC News Roundup: From the election to Helene, the biggest stories that shaped NC in 2024

On the North Carolina News Roundup… our 2024 Year-in-Review edition.

From Helene to the Veepstakes... 'power grabs' to expensive elections.... Final Fours to national titles... we reflect on the biggest stories of the year.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the news that shaped North Carolina in 2024.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Mitch Northam, digital producer at WUNC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Laura Lee, News Director, Blue Ridge Public Radio

And featuring

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington

Zachary Turner, climate reporter, WFAE Charlotte