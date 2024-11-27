From food to plants to land to music, Justin Robinson connects it all

Justin Robinson defies categorization. He’s a botanist, cook and culinary historian, who teaches classes with titles like "The Ethnobotany of Thanksgiving" and “Soul Food Genius.”

Justin is also a Grammy Award-winning musician and vocalist and an original member of The Carolina Chocolate Drops. He is a founding member of the Earthseed Land Collective, aiming to deepen the relationship of Black, Brown and Indigenous people to the land.

Justin has so many passions and talents, and they're connected through his view of himself as a “village man.” He joins co-host Leoneda Inge to explore it all.

Then, Justin and Leoneda are joined by co-host Jeff Tiberii for our series “Southern Mixtape.”

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired in November 2023.

Guest

Justin Robinson, musician, cook and botanist