The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Los Jets of Siler City, NC celebrate 20th anniversary of historic soccer championship

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
photos courtesy of Paul Cuadros

Twenty years ago, the Jets (or Los Jets) of Jordan-Matthews High School in Siler City won the North Carolina 1-A men’s high school soccer championship, becoming the first predominantly Latino team to win a statewide North Carolina high school championship in any sport.

The path to the championship was fraught: from the resistance organizers faced getting the team started, to the racist taunts the teenage players faced once they finally got on the field. But win, they did.

Leoneda Inge, Paul Cuadros and Octavio Hernandez
Erin Keever
Leoneda Inge, Paul Cuadros and Octavio Hernandez

Paul Cuadros was the coach of that championship team – he’s also a journalism professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and he wrote a book about their journey: A Home on the Field: How One Championship Soccer Team Inspires Hope for the Revival of Small Town America.

Paul Cuadros still coaches the Jets today. He and former player Octavio Hernandez talk to co-host Leoneda Inge about the barriers they faced getting the team off the ground, the challenges many Jets faced as immigrants, and the legacy of that championship team.

Guests

Paul Cuadros, coach, Jordan-Matthews High School soccer team, and author of A Home on the Field: How One Championship Soccer Team Inspires Hope for the Revival of Small Town America.

Octavio Hernandez, former player, Jordan-Matthews High School soccer team

Due South Soccer
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy