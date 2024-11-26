Los Jets of Siler City, NC celebrate 20th anniversary of historic soccer championship

Twenty years ago, the Jets (or Los Jets) of Jordan-Matthews High School in Siler City won the North Carolina 1-A men’s high school soccer championship, becoming the first predominantly Latino team to win a statewide North Carolina high school championship in any sport.

The path to the championship was fraught: from the resistance organizers faced getting the team started, to the racist taunts the teenage players faced once they finally got on the field. But win, they did.

Erin Keever Leoneda Inge, Paul Cuadros and Octavio Hernandez

Paul Cuadros was the coach of that championship team – he’s also a journalism professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and he wrote a book about their journey: A Home on the Field: How One Championship Soccer Team Inspires Hope for the Revival of Small Town America.

Paul Cuadros still coaches the Jets today. He and former player Octavio Hernandez talk to co-host Leoneda Inge about the barriers they faced getting the team off the ground, the challenges many Jets faced as immigrants, and the legacy of that championship team.

Guests

Paul Cuadros, coach, Jordan-Matthews High School soccer team, and author of A Home on the Field: How One Championship Soccer Team Inspires Hope for the Revival of Small Town America.

Octavio Hernandez, former player, Jordan-Matthews High School soccer team