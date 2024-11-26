Durham Public Schools pivots to rotational bus schedule as driver shortage continues

Succeeding in school can be hard enough – it’s even harder when kids can’t even get to the school building.

Many Durham Public Schools students have missed instruction this year due to frequent bus route cancellations stemming from a bus driver shortage.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the short- and long- term strategies DPS is implementing to try to get more buses back on the road.

Guest

Liz Schlemmer, WUNC education reporter