Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Durham Public Schools pivots to rotational bus schedule as driver shortage continues

By Jeff Tiberii,
Liz Schlemmer
Published November 26, 2024 at 10:39 AM EST
A mother drops her daughter off on a Durham Public Schools' bus. File photo.
Liz Schlemmer
/
WUNC
A mother drops her daughter off on a Durham Public Schools' bus. File photo.

Succeeding in school can be hard enough – it’s even harder when kids can’t even get to the school building.

Many Durham Public Schools students have missed instruction this year due to frequent bus route cancellations stemming from a bus driver shortage.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the short- and long- term strategies DPS is implementing to try to get more buses back on the road.

Guest

Liz Schlemmer, WUNC education reporter

Tags
Due South Durham Public Schools
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
See stories by Liz Schlemmer