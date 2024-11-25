Local organization responds to infant feeding needs in Western NC

The aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to impact Western North Carolina’s most vulnerable communities — and that includes families with infants.

Access to clean water, sterilization supplies and formula has been limited in the months following the storm.

The North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition’s Support and Advocacy for Feeding Emergencies team – or SAFE-- has been on the ground, assisting families with education and supplies for months.

Guests

Love Alexander, chair of the North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition

Brandi Harrison, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant

Jayne Carpenter, International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) as well as a certified lactation and infant feeding specialist.