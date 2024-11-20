Meet BJ Leiderman, the NC composer behind many of public radio's theme songs

If you’re an avid public radio listener, you’ve heard composer BJ Leiderman’s name countless times in the credits of NPR shows like “Morning Edition” and “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.”

But have you ever heard his voice? Due South hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii get the chance to interview the man behind those timeless tunes from his home studio in western NC, where he’s still making music.

Guest

BJ Leiderman, songwriter, composer, and musician; he's composed the theme music for many public radio shows, including "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me!," "Marketplace," "Weekend Edition," and "Morning Edition"