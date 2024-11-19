'When Southern Women Cook' celebrates the unsung stars of the culinary world
For centuries, women have been the unsung stars of the Southern kitchen. A new book called When Southern Women Cook: History, Lore and 300 Recipes with Contributions from 70 Women Writers seeks to pay women proper due for their culinary innovations.
Guests
Toni Tipton-Martin, culinary journalist, three-time James Beard Award winner and the editor-in-chief of Cook’s Country magazine
Morgan Bolling, executive editor of Creative Content at Cook’s Country and an Executive Editor at America’s Test Kitchen