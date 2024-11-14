Tips for managing post-election stress in advance of the holidays

In election years, holiday conversations can be charged – especially when family members’ views differ.

Some navigate their differences by banning talk of politics at the dinner table. Others embrace healthy discourse, even if it’s a little difficult.

In the event that the subject does pass across the table along with that platter of turkey or basket of biscuits, there are a few things you can do to ensure that disagreements with loved ones don’t become too heated.

Guest

Dr. Kristen Wynns, founder and owner of Wynns Family Psychology and the author of The No Wimpy Parenting Handbook

