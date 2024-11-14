Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Tips for managing post-election stress in advance of the holidays

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published November 14, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST

In election years, holiday conversations can be charged – especially when family members’ views differ.

Some navigate their differences by banning talk of politics at the dinner table. Others embrace healthy discourse, even if it’s a little difficult.

In the event that the subject does pass across the table along with that platter of turkey or basket of biscuits, there are a few things you can do to ensure that disagreements with loved ones don’t become too heated.

Guest

Dr. Kristen Wynns, founder and owner of Wynns Family Psychology and the author of The No Wimpy Parenting Handbook

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
