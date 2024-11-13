The deep roots and long history of NC's longleaf pine and bald cypress

Daniel Lewis’s love of trees is deep rooted. He’s an environmental historian who knows not just about tree biology, but the ways in which trees have been inextricably bound to human history – and are essential to our future.

Daniel joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about two trees native to North Carolina – the longleaf pine and the bald cypress – and how they have helped shape the South. He is speaking this evening at the Forest History Society in Durham.

Guest

Daniel Lewis, Ph.D., Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science and Technology at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Southern California, and author of Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future