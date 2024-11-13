Bringing The World Home To You

Environment
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The deep roots and long history of NC's longleaf pine and bald cypress

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 13, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST
Daniel Lewis
author photo by Dana Barsuhn, Huntington Library
Daniel Lewis

Daniel Lewis’s love of trees is deep rooted. He’s an environmental historian who knows not just about tree biology, but the ways in which trees have been inextricably bound to human history – and are essential to our future.

Daniel joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about two trees native to North Carolina – the longleaf pine and the bald cypress – and how they have helped shape the South. He is speaking this evening at the Forest History Society in Durham.

Guest

Daniel Lewis, Ph.D., Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science and Technology at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Southern California, and author of Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
