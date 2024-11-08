Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Reporters across the state break down the election results in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published November 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

The 2024 election is over. Donald Trump won easily here in North Carolina. Democrat Josh Stein did too. What gives? Just another ticket-split in the Old North State. We'll chat with reporters from across the state about what happened and why.

Republicans are going to maintain strength at the North Carolina General Assembly. Democrats will hold on to the attorney general's office.

We'll discuss voter turnout and a growing coalition that the former president — now president-elect — received here in North Carolina.

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters from across the state as we breakdown the election results — and other news from the week.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington

Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE Charlotte

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, BPR Blue Ridge Public Radio

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup2024 ElectionPurple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever