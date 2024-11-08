NC News Roundup: Reporters across the state break down the election results in North Carolina

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

The 2024 election is over. Donald Trump won easily here in North Carolina. Democrat Josh Stein did too. What gives? Just another ticket-split in the Old North State. We'll chat with reporters from across the state about what happened and why.

Republicans are going to maintain strength at the North Carolina General Assembly. Democrats will hold on to the attorney general's office.

We'll discuss voter turnout and a growing coalition that the former president — now president-elect — received here in North Carolina.

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters from across the state as we breakdown the election results — and other news from the week.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington

Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE Charlotte

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, BPR Blue Ridge Public Radio