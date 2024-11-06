Bringing The World Home To You

Purple Ballot: North Carolina post-election special

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published November 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Democratic North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Stein applauds supporters during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.

Due South’s post-election analysis features a team of reporters and political scientists to discuss races across the state.

Co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge delve into the results for Governor, Attorney General, and beyond.

And, we explore our purple state’s role in the outcome of the presidential election.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Kerry L. Haynie, Dean of the Social Sciences, Professor, Department of Political Science and Department of African & African American Studies, Duke University

D. Sunshine Hillygus, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, Director, Duke Initiative on Survey Methodology, Co-Director, Polarization Lab, Duke University

Mary C. Curtis, Columnist, Roll Call, Host, 'Equal Time' podcast

Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
