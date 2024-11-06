Purple Ballot: North Carolina post-election special

Due South’s post-election analysis features a team of reporters and political scientists to discuss races across the state.

Co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge delve into the results for Governor, Attorney General, and beyond.

And, we explore our purple state’s role in the outcome of the presidential election.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Lucille Sherman, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Kerry L. Haynie, Dean of the Social Sciences, Professor, Department of Political Science and Department of African & African American Studies, Duke University

D. Sunshine Hillygus, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, Director, Duke Initiative on Survey Methodology, Co-Director, Polarization Lab, Duke University

Mary C. Curtis, Columnist, Roll Call, Host, 'Equal Time' podcast

Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte