Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South Live! A One-Year Anniversary Celebration

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia Brown
Published October 30, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
Photos by Rachel Jessen
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024

In the summer of 2024, Due South hosted its first-ever live show at Motorco Music Hall in downtown Durham.

Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii sat down with blues performer Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen to discuss her life and career.

Then, they were joined on stage by four local award-winning chefs to talk about biscuits, barbecue and business.

To celebrate Due South's one-year anniversary, we are presenting a special one-hour broadcast of that event.

Harvey Dalton Arnold Band and Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen perform at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Harvey Dalton Arnold Band and Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen perform at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Rachel Jessen
Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen performs at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen performs at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Rachel Jessen
Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii at Du
Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Rachel Jessen
Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, Bill Smith, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, Bill Smith, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Rachel Jessen
Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, Bill Smith, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, Bill Smith, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith with co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Rachel Jessen
Bill Smith, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Bill Smith, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Rachel Jessen
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall
Rachel Jessen
Bill Smith, Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall
Bill Smith, Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, Ricky Moore, and KC Hysmith at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall
Rachel Jessen
Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii at Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall.
Rachel Jessen
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Rachel Jessen
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Rachel Jessen
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Rachel Jessen
Leoneda Inge and Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen. Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Leoneda Inge and Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen. Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Rachel Jessen
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Due South Live! at Motorco Music Hall in Durham June 2024.
Rachel Jessen

Guests

Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen and her band, blues singer and entertainer

Ricky Moore, James Beard Foundation award-winning chef, entrepreneur, and author. Chef and owner of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham.

Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, entrepreneur, purveyor of award-winning barbecue sauces and rubs. Owner of Mike D’s BBQ in East Durham.

Bill Smith, author, chef, recognized by the James Beard Awards as a finalist for Best Chef Southeast in 2009 and 2010. Chef at Crook's Corner in Chapel Hill for nearly three decades until his retirement in 2019.

KC Hysmith, food scholar and writer, associate editor, along with Marcie Cohen Ferris, of “Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor”

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown