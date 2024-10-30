Due South Live! A One-Year Anniversary Celebration

In the summer of 2024, Due South hosted its first-ever live show at Motorco Music Hall in downtown Durham.

Co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii sat down with blues performer Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen to discuss her life and career.

Then, they were joined on stage by four local award-winning chefs to talk about biscuits, barbecue and business.

To celebrate Due South's one-year anniversary, we are presenting a special one-hour broadcast of that event.

Guests

Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen and her band, blues singer and entertainer

Ricky Moore, James Beard Foundation award-winning chef, entrepreneur, and author. Chef and owner of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham.

Michael “Mike D” De Los Santos, entrepreneur, purveyor of award-winning barbecue sauces and rubs. Owner of Mike D’s BBQ in East Durham.

Bill Smith, author, chef, recognized by the James Beard Awards as a finalist for Best Chef Southeast in 2009 and 2010. Chef at Crook's Corner in Chapel Hill for nearly three decades until his retirement in 2019.

KC Hysmith, food scholar and writer, associate editor, along with Marcie Cohen Ferris, of “Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor”

