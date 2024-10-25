Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Helene recovery funds approved by lawmakers; election updates from across the state

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveils a report about damages caused by Hurricane Helene and his $3.9 billion request to the General Assembly for recovery initiatives during a press conference at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
Gary D. Robertson
/
AP
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveils a report about damages caused by Hurricane Helene and his $3.9 billion request to the General Assembly for recovery initiatives during a press conference at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

The NC legislature approved Helene recovery funds, but some lawmakers say it’s not nearly enough.

With a week and half left before November 5th, more than two million North Carolinians have already cast ballots.

In the state’s most populous county, two major bonds are on the ballot.

Join us as co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters catch up on the latest news from across the state on the North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Travis Long, photojournalist, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Laura Hackett, reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

