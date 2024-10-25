NC News Roundup: Helene recovery funds approved by lawmakers; election updates from across the state

The NC legislature approved Helene recovery funds, but some lawmakers say it’s not nearly enough.

With a week and half left before November 5th, more than two million North Carolinians have already cast ballots.

In the state’s most populous county, two major bonds are on the ballot.

Join us as co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters catch up on the latest news from across the state on the North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Travis Long, photojournalist, The News & Observer

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Laura Hackett, reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio