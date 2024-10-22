Former NC state senator Floyd McKissick, Jr. on the history and impact of early voting

This segment previously aired on Feb. 29, 2024

Former North Carolina state senator Floyd McKissick, Jr. has been fighting for civil rights his whole life and advocating for early voting has been part of that work.

He talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about why he believes early voting is an important part of ensuring voter access and promoting democracy.

Guest

Floyd McKissick, Jr., member of the North Carolina Utilities Commission and former North Carolina state senator