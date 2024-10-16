'Recovering Debs' unearths the complexities of North Carolina's debutante societies
For many white Southern families, invitations to participate in a debutante ball were coveted and highly exclusive. But several young women whose families traditionally participated in debutante balls were morally opposed to joining the social ranks of these societies.
A new podcast called Recovering Debs takes a deep dive into the history of debutante culture and experiences of resistance to joining the ranks of debutante society.
Guest
Mary Lambeth Moore, writer, editor and host of Recovering Debs