The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'Recovering Debs' unearths the complexities of North Carolina's debutante societies

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published October 16, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT

For many white Southern families, invitations to participate in a debutante ball were coveted and highly exclusive. But several young women whose families traditionally participated in debutante balls were morally opposed to joining the social ranks of these societies.

Recovering Debs host Mary Lambeth Moore (left) at her debutante ball
Mary Lambeth Moore
Recovering Debs host Mary Lambeth Moore (left) at her debutante ball

A new podcast called Recovering Debs takes a deep dive into the history of debutante culture and experiences of resistance to joining the ranks of debutante society.

Guest

Mary Lambeth Moore, writer, editor and host of Recovering Debs

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
