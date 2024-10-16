'Recovering Debs' unearths the complexities of North Carolina's debutante societies

For many white Southern families, invitations to participate in a debutante ball were coveted and highly exclusive. But several young women whose families traditionally participated in debutante balls were morally opposed to joining the social ranks of these societies.

Mary Lambeth Moore Recovering Debs host Mary Lambeth Moore (left) at her debutante ball

A new podcast called Recovering Debs takes a deep dive into the history of debutante culture and experiences of resistance to joining the ranks of debutante society.

Guest

Mary Lambeth Moore, writer, editor and host of Recovering Debs