Fact-checking claims and debunking misinformation about Helene response in western NC

Misinformation and disinformation can cause harm under normal circumstances, but the stakes are particularly high in the aftermath of disasters.

WRAL PolitiFact reporter Paul Specht has been tracking viral claims about aid efforts after Tropical Storm Helene flooded much of western North Carolina. He talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about sifting through fiction to find the facts.

Guest

Paul Specht, WRAL PolitiFact reporter