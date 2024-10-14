A conversation with author of 'The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty'

The name “Murdaugh” became known across the country, and even the world, in 2021 when Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead on their family estate in South Carolina. Alex Murdaugh, husband to Maggie and father to Paul, was eventually convicted of killing them.

But in Hampton County, SC, the Murdaugh name had been front and center for decades before the double murder. The story of the family’s dominance, corruption and almost absolute power in that region is captured in Valerie Bauerlein’s book "The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty."

The Wall Street Journal reporter talks with Leoneda Inge about the legacy of the Murdaugh murders.

Guest

Valerie Bauerlein, reporter, The Wall Street Journal and author of The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty