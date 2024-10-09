Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture
Due South

A Due South Tupperware Party

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT
In September 2024, Tupperware Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The news sent a wave of nostalgia through households across the country. But what do bankruptcy filings mean for nostalgia brands like Tupperware?

Leoneda Inge chats with a bankruptcy law professor about the ins and outs of the filing and how other brands like Hostess have recovered from similar circumstances.

When Tupperware was founded in the 1940s no one could have imagined the enduring impact the food storage solutions brand would have on the American cultural landscape. A UNC Chapel Hill food historian takes a deep dive into the company's pioneering history.

Dixie Longate is not your mama’s Tupperware lady. The Alabama-native actor, writer and comedian tours the country selling Tupperware and cracking jokes to audiences of all ages. She joins Due South to discuss her work and her hopes for the brand's sustainability.

Guests

Kara Bruce, law professor at UNC Chapel Hill

Kelly Alexander, food historian and an assistant professor of American Studies at UNC Chapel Hill

Dixie Longate, actor, writer, comedian

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU's daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC's The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC's The Takeaway.
