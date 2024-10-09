A Due South Tupperware Party

In September 2024, Tupperware Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The news sent a wave of nostalgia through households across the country. But what do bankruptcy filings mean for nostalgia brands like Tupperware?

Leoneda Inge chats with a bankruptcy law professor about the ins and outs of the filing and how other brands like Hostess have recovered from similar circumstances.

When Tupperware was founded in the 1940s no one could have imagined the enduring impact the food storage solutions brand would have on the American cultural landscape. A UNC Chapel Hill food historian takes a deep dive into the company's pioneering history.

Dixie Longate is not your mama’s Tupperware lady. The Alabama-native actor, writer and comedian tours the country selling Tupperware and cracking jokes to audiences of all ages. She joins Due South to discuss her work and her hopes for the brand's sustainability.

Guests

Kara Bruce, law professor at UNC Chapel Hill

Kelly Alexander, food historian and an assistant professor of American Studies at UNC Chapel Hill

Dixie Longate, actor, writer, comedian

