WUNC's Scorched Workers series shows how outdoor workers in NC are dealing with extreme heat

The extreme heat many workers in North Carolina face can have dire consequences. WUNC analyzed these impacts in a series called Scorched Workers.

With rising temperatures from global warming, these already harsh conditions are only getting worse.

"It is so bad. And sometimes, you know, you feel like you want to pass out," said Maribel McBeath, who works as a cabin cleaner for American Airlines at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. "You feel sick to your stomach. And sometimes you feel fainted."

McBeath is one of many workers who spoke to WUNC’s Aaron Sánchez-Guerra and Celeste Gracia, for their new series “Scorched Workers,” about labor conditions in extreme heat.

The project is funded in part by the National Press Foundation and the National Press Club Journalism Institute.

CDC and NOAA / Public Domain Symptoms of extreme heat, and steps to follow to stay healthy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guests

Juanita Constible, senior advocate for Environmental Health at Natural Resources Defense Council

Dr. Modjulie Moore, family medicine physician and current medical director for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Farmworker Health Program

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, reporter covering issues of race, class, and communities for WUNC

Celeste Gracia, WUNC’s Environment Reporter