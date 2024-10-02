Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

WUNC's Scorched Workers series shows how outdoor workers in NC are dealing with extreme heat

By Leoneda Inge,
Aaron Sánchez-GuerraCeleste Gracia
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
File photo of a construction worker on a rooftop as the sun beats down in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, July 6, 2010. After an extended Fourth of July weekend when temperatures inched into at least the 90s from Maine to Texas and into the Southwest and Death Valley, the mid-Atlantic embarked on a string of intensely hot days, with temperatures in some places closing in on 100-plus degrees.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
File photo of a construction worker in Chapel Hill, NC.

The extreme heat many workers in North Carolina face can have dire consequences. WUNC analyzed these impacts in a series called Scorched Workers.

With rising temperatures from global warming, these already harsh conditions are only getting worse.

"It is so bad. And sometimes, you know, you feel like you want to pass out," said Maribel McBeath, who works as a cabin cleaner for American Airlines at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. "You feel sick to your stomach. And sometimes you feel fainted."

McBeath is one of many workers who spoke to WUNC’s Aaron Sánchez-Guerra and Celeste Gracia, for their new series “Scorched Workers,” about labor conditions in extreme heat.

The project is funded in part by the National Press Foundation and the National Press Club Journalism Institute.

Symptoms of extreme heat, and steps to follow to stay healthy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC and NOAA
/
Public Domain
Symptoms of extreme heat, and steps to follow to stay healthy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guests

Juanita Constible, senior advocate for Environmental Health at Natural Resources Defense Council

Dr. Modjulie Moore, family medicine physician and current medical director for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Farmworker Health Program

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, reporter covering issues of race, class, and communities for WUNC

Celeste Gracia, WUNC’s Environment Reporter

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra covers issues of race, class, and communities for WUNC.
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia covers the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
