Charlotte resident hikes miles through Helene's destruction to check on his parents

Helene has done unprecedented damage to our state. We are only beginning to understand the sheer destruction and loss of life it has caused in North Carolina. This is a long term recovery.

As we learn more about the devastation, there will be moments of hope and positive stories to tell. Examples of the human spirit prevailing. Today we hear one of those stories.

Charlotte resident Sam Perkins had not heard from his parents in two days after the storm. So he set out to check on them himself. He drove as far as he could, and then hiked the rest of the way on foot. In all, he hiked 11 miles and 2,200 feet in elevation to reach his parents' house in Little Switzerland, NC.

He was relieved to find them safe and sound. Sam shares his story with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii.

Guest

Sam Perkins, Charlotte resident who traveled to the mountains to check on his parents