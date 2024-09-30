The latest from Western North Carolina where Helene has caused 'biblical devastation'

Western North Carolina has been devastated by the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Officials are now calling it that region’s Hurricane Katrina and the impact of the damage ‘biblical.’

There have been at least 30 deaths and hundreds more are missing. Major roads are destroyed or shut down. Power outages and limited cell access have left some areas isolated.

The full extent of the damage may not be known for days or weeks as the floodwaters recede.

We survey the situation and find out what can be done to help people in our mountains.

Guests

Laura Hackett, reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Gerard Albert III, Western North Carolina rural communities reporter, BPR News

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist, WCNC Charlotte

