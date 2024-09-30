Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The latest from Western North Carolina where Helene has caused 'biblical devastation'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published September 30, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
Flooding from the Tuckaseegee River in Cullowhee, N.C., on Sept. 27, 2024.
Photo by KD Toole/BPR News
Western North Carolina has been devastated by the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Officials are now calling it that region’s Hurricane Katrina and the impact of the damage ‘biblical.’

There have been at least 30 deaths and hundreds more are missing. Major roads are destroyed or shut down. Power outages and limited cell access have left some areas isolated.

The full extent of the damage may not be known for days or weeks as the floodwaters recede.

We survey the situation and find out what can be done to help people in our mountains.

Guests

Laura Hackett, reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

Gerard Albert III, Western North Carolina rural communities reporter, BPR News

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist, WCNC Charlotte

Related links from Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR):

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
