Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Petey Pablo on his Greenville roots, musical inspirations and keys to longevity

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Due South co-host Leoneda Inge with Petey Pablo outside WUNC's studios
Leoneda Inge/WUNC
It was no surprise to Petey Pablo that he would grow up to be a superstar. "Superstar" was his mother's nickname for him during his childhood in Greenville, NC.

After a few rocky years of adolescence and a 6-year prison stint, he would reach rap superstardom in 2001 with his hit single (and enduring North Carolina anthem), "Raise Up."

Co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge sit down with Petey Pablo to discuss his life, career and how he has managed to stay in the music business for over 20 years.

Leoneda Inge, Petey Pablo, and Jeff Tiberii outside WUNC's studios.
Josh Sullivan/WUNC
Guest

Petey Pablo, recording artist, producer and 2024 North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
