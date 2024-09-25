Petey Pablo on his Greenville roots, musical inspirations and keys to longevity

It was no surprise to Petey Pablo that he would grow up to be a superstar. "Superstar" was his mother's nickname for him during his childhood in Greenville, NC.

After a few rocky years of adolescence and a 6-year prison stint, he would reach rap superstardom in 2001 with his hit single (and enduring North Carolina anthem), "Raise Up."

Co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge sit down with Petey Pablo to discuss his life, career and how he has managed to stay in the music business for over 20 years.

Josh Sullivan/WUNC Leoneda Inge, Petey Pablo, and Jeff Tiberii outside WUNC's studios.

Guest

Petey Pablo, recording artist, producer and 2024 North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee

