Purple Ballot: NC Superintendent of Public Instruction race

Democrat Mo Green and Republican Michele Morrow are the candidates for state superintendent of public instruction – a position that oversees North Carolina’s public schools.

Morrow is a former nurse and homeschool teacher who burst onto the statewide scene when she upset the Republican incumbent in the March primary. Controversy over her past and present social media posts have dominated headlines. Green is a former Guilford County Schools superintendent who also led the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

Despite a contentious race, Morrow and Green do have similar views on some issues. Co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by WUNC’s Colin Campbell and Liz Schlemmer to discuss Morrow and Green's platforms and candidacies.

Guests

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter, WUNC

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Related:

