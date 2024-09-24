Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Purple Ballot: NC Superintendent of Public Instruction race

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Democrat Mo Green and Republican Michele Morrow are the candidates for state superintendent of public instruction – a position that oversees North Carolina’s public schools.

Morrow is a former nurse and homeschool teacher who burst onto the statewide scene when she upset the Republican incumbent in the March primary. Controversy over her past and present social media posts have dominated headlines. Green is a former Guilford County Schools superintendent who also led the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

Despite a contentious race, Morrow and Green do have similar views on some issues. Co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by WUNC’s Colin Campbell and Liz Schlemmer to discuss Morrow and Green's platforms and candidacies.

Guests

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter, WUNC

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
