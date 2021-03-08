-
On November 6th, North Carolina voters will elect a new governor. They'll also make selections for Council of State offices. Isaac-Davy Aronson has this…
-
John Tedesco won the republican primary run-off for Superintendent of Public Instruction by beating Richard Alexander.Jeff Tiberii: Tedesco earned more…
-
Tomorrow is primary day in North Carolina, again. In races in which no candidate received more than 40% of the vote in the May 8th primary, the top 2…
-
There are three main Democratic candidates in the race to become North Carolina’s governor. Yesterday we heard from State House Representative Bill…
-
A state lawmaker from Fayetteville plans to challenge North Carolina's incumbent state Superintendent of Public Instruction in the May primary.Jessica…