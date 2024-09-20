Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Mark Robinson in spotlight for alleged comments; coast hit with 20 inches of rainfall; down-ballot races heat up

Jeff Tiberii,
Erin KeeverColin CampbellLiz Schlemmer
Published September 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Screenshot from Mark Robinson's statement on X.
Screenshot from Mark Robinson's statement on X.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is denying a report that he made racist and sexual comments on a porn website. The flooding effects of a so-called 1,000 year storm on the coast. Some down-ballot races are kicking into high gear. And our public schools still have a high number of vacancies.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR

Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC's daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of "Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins."
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education.
