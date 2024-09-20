NC News Roundup: Mark Robinson in spotlight for alleged comments; coast hit with 20 inches of rainfall; down-ballot races heat up

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is denying a report that he made racist and sexual comments on a porn website. The flooding effects of a so-called 1,000 year storm on the coast. Some down-ballot races are kicking into high gear. And our public schools still have a high number of vacancies.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR

Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE

