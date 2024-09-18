'Golden Leaf' series: Thousands of NC deaths each year tied to tobacco use. Why some communities are hit so hard, and how to get help to quit.

In the latest installment of our ongoing series “Golden Leaf” — about tobacco’s deep roots in North Carolina — we turn to the impact of smoking in our state.

How many North Carolinians are dying from disease caused by tobacco use? And what kinds of programs are proven to be successful at helping people quit? Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Dr. Adam Goldstein about tobacco use prevention and cessation.

Then, co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by a panel of experts to discuss how and why some Black and Native communities are disproportionately impacted by tobacco, the history behind these health disparities, and about potential ways forward.

Guests

Adam Goldstein, Betty and Oscar Goodwin Distinguished Professor in the Department of Family Medicine, and Director of Tobacco Intervention Programs, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Lu McCraw, American Indian Tribal Consultant, NC DHHS Division of Public Health, Tobacco Prevention & Control Branch

Delmonte Jefferson, Executive Director, The Center for Black Health & Equity

Ronny Bell, Fred Eshelman Distinguished Professor and Chair, Division of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and Associate Director of Cancer Care Access and Excellence, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill