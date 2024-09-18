Bringing The World Home To You

Health
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'Golden Leaf' series: Thousands of NC deaths each year tied to tobacco use. Why some communities are hit so hard, and how to get help to quit.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Erin Keever/WUNC
Tobacco growing in Alexander County, NC.

In the latest installment of our ongoing series “Golden Leaf” — about tobacco’s deep roots in North Carolina — we turn to the impact of smoking in our state.

How many North Carolinians are dying from disease caused by tobacco use? And what kinds of programs are proven to be successful at helping people quit? Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Dr. Adam Goldstein about tobacco use prevention and cessation.

Then, co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by a panel of experts to discuss how and why some Black and Native communities are disproportionately impacted by tobacco, the history behind these health disparities, and about potential ways forward.

Guests

Adam Goldstein, Betty and Oscar Goodwin Distinguished Professor in the Department of Family Medicine, and Director of Tobacco Intervention Programs, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Lu McCraw, American Indian Tribal Consultant, NC DHHS Division of Public Health, Tobacco Prevention & Control Branch

Delmonte Jefferson, Executive Director, The Center for Black Health & Equity

Ronny Bell, Fred Eshelman Distinguished Professor and Chair, Division of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and Associate Director of Cancer Care Access and Excellence, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
