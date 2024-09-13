NC News Roundup: Lawmakers appropriate more money for school vouchers; a debate fact check; VP Harris stumps in NC x2
On the North Carolina News Roundup…
State lawmakers appropriate millions more for private school vouchers – and mandate local sheriffs to cooperate with federal agents. Both bills are headed to the governor’s desk.
We review the latest and get a fact check on that widely watched presidential debate.
Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.
Guests
Paul Specht, politics/PolitiFact reporter, WRAL
Katie Peralta Soloff, editor, Axios Local
Kyle Ingram, politics reporter, The News & Observer
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy