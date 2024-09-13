Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Lawmakers appropriate more money for school vouchers; a debate fact check; VP Harris stumps in NC x2

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
North Carolina legislative building in Raleigh
Erin Keever / for WUNC
North Carolina legislative building in Raleigh

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

State lawmakers appropriate millions more for private school vouchers – and mandate local sheriffs to cooperate with federal agents. Both bills are headed to the governor’s desk.

We review the latest and get a fact check on that widely watched presidential debate.

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Paul Specht, politics/PolitiFact reporter, WRAL

Katie Peralta Soloff, editor, Axios Local

Kyle Ingram, politics reporter, The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Tags
Due South NC News RoundupPurple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
