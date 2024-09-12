UNC-CH alum Bryan Tucker talks comedy, returning to campus and writing for SNL

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill boasts many notable, influential alumni – from a former President, to astronauts, to the best basketball player who has ever lived. The school also touts as one of its famous alumni a long-time writer on Saturday Night Live.

Bryan Tucker has worked with the show since 2005. He got his start in comedy as a student at UNC and he returns to campus this weekend for Live from Chapel Hill! A Night of Sketch and Improv Comedy. He joins co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii for a wide-ranging conversation.

Guest

Bryan Tucker, senior writer for Saturday Night Live

