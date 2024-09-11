A new work by Alexis Pauline Gumbs explores the life of Audre Lorde

Durham-based scholar, poet and author Alexis Pauline Gumbs has written a comprehensive, genre-expanding biography of feminist icon Audre Lorde.

Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde grapples with Lorde’s life and legacy in the non-linear, meditative, naturalistic style for which Gumbs has become known over the course of her own decades-long literary career.

Leoneda Inge chats with her about her process and her personal history with Lorde’s work.

Guest

Alexis Pauline Gumbs, scholar, poet and author of Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde