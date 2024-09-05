Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Update on DEI at UNC; concerns from LGBTQ campus communities

By Jeff Tiberii,
Brianna AtkinsonErin Keever
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Old Well at UNC Chapel Hill, fall 2022.
Liz Schlemmer
/
WUNC
Following a proliferation of DEI offices, officers and efforts, the pendulum has swung decidedly back in recent years. We get an update on where it stands now.

Plus, with all the changes to DEI on campuses, some in LGBTQ campus communities are concerned these policy shifts could be weaponized against them.

WUNC's Brianna Atkinson has been tracking all of this and joins us for an update.

Guest

Brianna Atkinson, WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow, reporting on higher education in partnership with Open Campus

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Brianna Atkinson
Brianna Atkinson is WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow and covers higher education in partnership with Open Campus.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
