Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Southern Mixtape: WUNC's Brian Burns previews Hopscotch

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff Tiberii
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Hopscotch file photo 2019
Bryan Regan
Hopscotch file photo 2019

Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii share the next installment in our series Southern Mixtape.

Starting Thursday, Raleigh will be rocking once again. It's the start of the 14th annual Hopscotch Music Festival that will run Sept 5th-7th.

The festival will feature performances from over 100 artists spanning multiple genres on two main stages and several local music venues in downtown Raleigh.

We talk about the festival, featured artists with NC connections, and listen to some music with WUNC's Brian Burns.

Guest

Brian Burns, WUNC’s music reporter

Tags
Due South Southern Mixtape
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii