Southern Mixtape: WUNC's Brian Burns previews Hopscotch

Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii share the next installment in our series Southern Mixtape.

Starting Thursday, Raleigh will be rocking once again. It's the start of the 14th annual Hopscotch Music Festival that will run Sept 5th-7th.

The festival will feature performances from over 100 artists spanning multiple genres on two main stages and several local music venues in downtown Raleigh.

We talk about the festival, featured artists with NC connections, and listen to some music with WUNC's Brian Burns.

Guest

Brian Burns, WUNC’s music reporter

