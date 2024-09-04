NC hospitals respond as overdose now a leading cause of death for pregnant or postpartum people

In recent years, North Carolina’s maternal mortality rate has exceeded our national rate (which is vastly higher than other high-income nations). Over a similar period, overdose has become a leading cause of death during, or shortly after, pregnancy. Between 2017-2020, US overdose deaths in pregnant or postpartum people increased by 81%.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with two NC-based doctors working to combat the stigma associated with PSUD (perinatal substance use disorder) and get pregnant people into treatment.

Guests

Dr. Amy Marietta, medical director at Project CARA in Asheville

Dr. David Ryan, clinical assistant professor in Addiction Medicine, East Carolina University

