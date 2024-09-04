Bringing The World Home To You

Health
Due South

NC hospitals respond as overdose now a leading cause of death for pregnant or postpartum people

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
In recent years, North Carolina’s maternal mortality rate has exceeded our national rate (which is vastly higher than other high-income nations). Over a similar period, overdose has become a leading cause of death during, or shortly after, pregnancy. Between 2017-2020, US overdose deaths in pregnant or postpartum people increased by 81%.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with two NC-based doctors working to combat the stigma associated with PSUD (perinatal substance use disorder) and get pregnant people into treatment.

Guests

Dr. Amy Marietta, medical director at Project CARA in Asheville

Dr. David Ryan, clinical assistant professor in Addiction Medicine, East Carolina University

Due South drug overdose Pregnancy
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
