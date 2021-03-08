-
The number of drug overdose deaths in North Carolina jumped by more than 22 percent in the past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. North…
A new public health report from ECU shows that the death rate for midlife whites in the state increased 6 percent from 2000 to 2013. Many of these deaths…
Fayetteville is part of a nationwide project that is trying to compile information about the opioid crisis. The non-profit New America is working with…
Raleigh Police officers will now carry a drug called Naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses.Authorities say the city is experiencing a spike in drug…