Purple Ballot: David McLennan talks youth voter attitudes, upcoming Meredith Poll

Studies show that youth voters have been less likely to cast ballots in recent elections than their older counterparts. This trend was expected to continue, had President Biden continued his 2024 re-election bid.

Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic Party nominee for president, interest among some young voters has spiked.

Leoneda Inge chats with David McLennan, professor of political science at Meredith College in Raleigh and the director of the Meredith Poll, about the shift.

Guest

David McLennan, professor of political science at Meredith College in Raleigh and the director of the Meredith Poll