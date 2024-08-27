Purple Ballot: Common Cause NC to host youth-led concert series

Outreach to Gen Z voters and younger millennial voters is a priority for many voter mobilization efforts across the state - especially leading up to what is shaping into a historic general election this November.

Gino Nuzzolillo, campaigns manager for Common Cause North Carolina, is one of the organizers of the CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival, a youth-led concert series kicking off on September 14 in Raleigh.

He joins Leoneda Inge in studio to discuss planning the festival, which will host shows both in Raleigh and Asheville in the lead-up to the November election.

Guests

Gino Nuzzolillo, campaigns manager, Common Cause NC