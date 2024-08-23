Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Cooper puts NC in DNC spotlight; Trump talks national security in Asheboro; campaign fundraising update

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Gov. Roy Cooper spoke Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, the final speaker to take the stage before Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the party's nomination for president.
NPR Livestream
Gov. Roy Cooper spoke Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, the final speaker to take the stage before Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the party's nomination for president.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

With the Democratic National Convention wrapping up, the Democrats are boasting unity following a convention of firsts in Chicago. How long will the now-extended moment of enthusiasm persist?

The DNC also had a NC surprise – Governor Roy Cooper was the opening act for VP Kamala Harris. We'll recap the DNC and the Carolina threads.

Then, we’ll spend some time on campaign finances – the Republican gubernatorial candidate is facing scrutiny over claimed expenditures – and new campaign fundraising numbers are out for some candidates.

Former President Donald Trump returns to North Carolina – he spoke in Randolph County with security as the theme of his remarks.

Plus, an update on COVID - cases have been high in North Carolina - and new vaccines have been approved. We'll get the latest.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news on Due South.

Guests

Jason deBruyn, supervising editor for digital news, WUNC

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Paul Specht, politics/PolitiFact reporter, WRAL

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever