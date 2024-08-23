NC News Roundup: Cooper puts NC in DNC spotlight; Trump talks national security in Asheboro; campaign fundraising update

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

With the Democratic National Convention wrapping up, the Democrats are boasting unity following a convention of firsts in Chicago. How long will the now-extended moment of enthusiasm persist?

The DNC also had a NC surprise – Governor Roy Cooper was the opening act for VP Kamala Harris. We'll recap the DNC and the Carolina threads.

Then, we’ll spend some time on campaign finances – the Republican gubernatorial candidate is facing scrutiny over claimed expenditures – and new campaign fundraising numbers are out for some candidates.

Former President Donald Trump returns to North Carolina – he spoke in Randolph County with security as the theme of his remarks.

Plus, an update on COVID - cases have been high in North Carolina - and new vaccines have been approved. We'll get the latest.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news on Due South.

Guests

Jason deBruyn, supervising editor for digital news, WUNC

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Paul Specht, politics/PolitiFact reporter, WRAL

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

