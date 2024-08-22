Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

More students are taking a 'gap year,' learning lessons outside the classroom

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Courtesy of Yasmine Moudarrir

20-year-old Yasmine Moudarrir is one of thousands of college students at UNC-Chapel Hill finding their classrooms, labs, and lecture halls during this busy first week of school.

This time two years ago, things looked quite different for Yasmine. She was a high school graduate and had been accepted at UNC-CH. But instead of heading to the campus that fall, she went to work on a farm in Hawaii as part of a gap year program with The Global Gap Year Fellowship at UNC-CH. Yasmine tells co-host Leoneda Inge about all the learning she did outside the classroom.

Rae Nelson, board president of the Gap Year Association, also joins the conversations to share what she's learned about the longer term impact of taking a gap year.

Guests

Yasmine Moudarrir, UNC-CH Global Gap Year Fellow

Rae Nelson, board president, Gap Year Association

