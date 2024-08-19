'By the Way, Meet Vera Stark' opens at Raleigh's Theatre in the Park

Theatre in the Park, Raleigh’s beloved black box community theatre, is staging Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s 2011 play, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, from Aug 15-25.

The play covers 70 years in the life of a fictional African-American maid who becomes a film star in the 1930s. This production stars actress Dani Coan in the titular role.

Leoneda Inge chats with the director of the production, Yamila Monge.

Guest

Yamila Monge, box office and guest services manager, Theatre in the Park