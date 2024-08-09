Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Debby’s deluge drenches NC; Robinson pivots on abortion; Dems react to Walz

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
AP
Flooding in Bladenboro, NC

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Debby leaves her mark on the state. We recap the impact and survey the damage caused by the storm with a meteorologist and reporter out on the coast.

Democrats react to Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate. Republican Mark Robinson tries to pivot on the issue of abortion.

And we’ll check-in on how some local Olympians fared in Paris.

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Aimee Wilmoth, meteorologist, WRAL

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR in Wilmington

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever