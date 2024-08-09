NC News Roundup: Debby’s deluge drenches NC; Robinson pivots on abortion; Dems react to Walz

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Debby leaves her mark on the state. We recap the impact and survey the damage caused by the storm with a meteorologist and reporter out on the coast.

Democrats react to Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate. Republican Mark Robinson tries to pivot on the issue of abortion.

And we’ll check-in on how some local Olympians fared in Paris.

Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Aimee Wilmoth, meteorologist, WRAL

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR in Wilmington

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy