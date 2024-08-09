NC News Roundup: Debby’s deluge drenches NC; Robinson pivots on abortion; Dems react to Walz
On the North Carolina News Roundup…
Debby leaves her mark on the state. We recap the impact and survey the damage caused by the storm with a meteorologist and reporter out on the coast.
Democrats react to Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate. Republican Mark Robinson tries to pivot on the issue of abortion.
And we’ll check-in on how some local Olympians fared in Paris.
Join Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.
Guests
Aimee Wilmoth, meteorologist, WRAL
Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR in Wilmington
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy