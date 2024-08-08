Paperhand Puppet Project's upcoming production showcases new puppets while exploring familiar themes

Two members of the Paperhand Puppet Project talk about their upcoming annual summer pageant, "Earth and Sky: A Great Gathering for All Beings," which starts this weekend. This year's show features cicadas, frogs, mushrooms, plants, and a 40-foot illuminated giant lichen puppet.

Guests

Donovan Zimmerman, co-founder and co-director, Paperhand Puppet Project

Sophie Joy, artist, Paperhand Puppet Project

Paperhand Puppet Project's "Earth and Sky: A Great Gathering for All Beings" runs August 9 through September 29, 2024. Details here.