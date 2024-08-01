'A Sojourn for Harriet Jacobs' honors the life and legacy of the writer and abolitionist

Earlier this year, a group of Black women traveled to Edenton, North Carolina for a cultural experience they wouldn’t forget called “A Sojourn for Harriet Jacobs.” It was a trip to honor the life of Jacobs, a Black woman who lived from 1813 to 1897 and wrote the book Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl about her early life.

Co-host Leoneda Inge traveled along on the sojourn, which was organized to amplify the voice of Jacobs and share her legacy with artists, scholars, writers, cultural workers. Leoneda is joined in the studio by two people instrumental in bringing the sojourn to life.

Guests

Johnica Rivers, Curator-At-Large, The Harriet Jacobs Project

Michelle Lanier, Director of the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites and Properties and Director of the Harriet Jacobs Project