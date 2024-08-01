Bringing The World Home To You

'A Sojourn for Harriet Jacobs' honors the life and legacy of the writer and abolitionist

By Leoneda Inge
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Harriet Jacobs historical marker
Leoneda Inge
Harriet Jacobs historical marker in Edenton, NC, February 2023.

Earlier this year, a group of Black women traveled to Edenton, North Carolina for a cultural experience they wouldn’t forget called “A Sojourn for Harriet Jacobs.” It was a trip to honor the life of Jacobs, a Black woman who lived from 1813 to 1897 and wrote the book Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl about her early life.

Co-host Leoneda Inge traveled along on the sojourn, which was organized to amplify the voice of Jacobs and share her legacy with artists, scholars, writers, cultural workers. Leoneda is joined in the studio by two people instrumental in bringing the sojourn to life.

Guests

Johnica Rivers, Curator-At-Large, The Harriet Jacobs Project

Michelle Lanier, Director of the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites and Properties and Director of the Harriet Jacobs Project

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
