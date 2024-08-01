Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

A North Carolina family with seven living generations aims for a spot in the record books

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Alma Williams' 103rd birthday party
Courtesy of Aycock Crawford Family
Alma Crawford Williams' 103rd birthday celebration

A North Carolina-based family is trying to earn a spot in Guinness World Records for having the most living generations in a single family.

Two cousins from the Aycock/Crawford family join co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about the moment they realized they have seven living generations in their extended family, from a 103-year-old elder to a toddler, and about what it’s meant to reconnect branches of the family after so many years of separation.

Guests

Natonya Walker, member of Aycock/Crawford family

Terri Boyd, member of Aycock/Crawford family

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy