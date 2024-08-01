A North Carolina family with seven living generations aims for a spot in the record books

A North Carolina-based family is trying to earn a spot in Guinness World Records for having the most living generations in a single family.

Two cousins from the Aycock/Crawford family join co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about the moment they realized they have seven living generations in their extended family, from a 103-year-old elder to a toddler, and about what it’s meant to reconnect branches of the family after so many years of separation.

Guests

Natonya Walker, member of Aycock/Crawford family

Terri Boyd, member of Aycock/Crawford family