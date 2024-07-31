State Sen. Natalie Murdock talks voter mobilization for Harris for President

Co-host Leoneda Inge sits down with State Senator Natalie Murdock to discuss North Carolina's mobilizing efforts for Vice President Kamala Harris' historic presidential campaign.

When she was elected in 2020, State Senator Murdock made history herself. She became the first Black woman under 40 to serve in the North Carolina State Senate.

Guest

Natalie Murdock, State Senator (Chatham, Durham) and political and coalitions director for Harris for President North Carolina