The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC native and Army Capt. Sammy Sullivan wins bronze at 2024 Summer Olympics

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Captain Sammy Sullivan is the winner of the 2019 Prusmack Award for top female collegiate rugby sevens player and a member of this year's U.S. Olympics team for women's rugby sevens.
Captain Sammy Sullivan is the winner of the 2019 Prusmack Award for top female collegiate rugby sevens player and a member of this year's U.S. Olympics team for women's rugby sevens.

Sammy Sullivan is U.S. Army Captain, a West Point graduate, a Fayetteville native and a proud member of the 2024 U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens Team at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

We spoke with Sammy just before she crossed the pond to compete. Now she and the team will be Due South bringing home a medal. The U.S. team won the Women's Tournament Bronze Medal Match against Australia with a final score of 14 to 12.

This historic win is the first ever for the United States in Women’s Rugby Sevens.

This conversation was originally broadcast on July 16, 2024.

Guest

Captain Samantha Sullivan, Fayetteville, NC native, graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and soldier-athlete in the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown