NC native and Army Capt. Sammy Sullivan wins bronze at 2024 Summer Olympics

Sammy Sullivan is U.S. Army Captain, a West Point graduate, a Fayetteville native and a proud member of the 2024 U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens Team at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

We spoke with Sammy just before she crossed the pond to compete. Now she and the team will be Due South bringing home a medal. The U.S. team won the Women's Tournament Bronze Medal Match against Australia with a final score of 14 to 12.

This historic win is the first ever for the United States in Women’s Rugby Sevens.

This conversation was originally broadcast on July 16, 2024.

Guest

Captain Samantha Sullivan, Fayetteville, NC native, graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and soldier-athlete in the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program