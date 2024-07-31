Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Black strategists and organizers show optimism for Vice President Harris' 2024 campaign odds in NC

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a crowd Thursday at the Durham Center for Senior Life highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to lowering costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a crowd Thursday at the Durham Center for Senior Life highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to lowering costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential campaign in November, North Carolina's voter mobilization organizers and political strategists are projecting record support among Democratic and some new, unaffiliated voters for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Dr. Jarvis Hall, associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University and Dr. Aimy Steele, CEO of The New North Carolina Project.

Guests

Aimy Steele, CEO, The New North Carolina Project

Jarvis Hall, associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
