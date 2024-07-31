Black strategists and organizers show optimism for Vice President Harris' 2024 campaign odds in NC

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential campaign in November, North Carolina's voter mobilization organizers and political strategists are projecting record support among Democratic and some new, unaffiliated voters for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Co-host Leoneda Inge chats with Dr. Jarvis Hall, associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University and Dr. Aimy Steele, CEO of The New North Carolina Project.

Guests

Aimy Steele, CEO, The New North Carolina Project

Jarvis Hall, associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University

