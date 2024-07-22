Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

HBCU 101: Summer Edition

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia BrownParys Smith
Published July 22, 2024 at 10:19 AM EDT
Keturah Haynes, a student at Fayetteville State University, chatted with co-host Leoneda Inge about the ways that summer courses are helping her achieve her dreams.
Big things happen at HBCUs in the summer. High school students prepare to visit campuses and decide which colleges and universities will be right for them.

For this summer edition of Due South's recurring series, "HBCU 101," Leoneda Inge chats with Keith and Belinda Shannon, founders of P.A.T.T. (Preparing America's Tomorrow Today), an organization that plans college bus tours for underserved students.

She also visits Fayetteville State University to learn more about the institution's 30, 60, 90 Free Summer School Program. Now in its fourth year, the program offers free tuition to qualifying undergraduate students. Leoneda Inge chats with participating students and Dr. Pamela Baldwin, vice chancellor of student success and enrollment management. (This segment was produced with assistance from Parys Smith of the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute.)

And during the summer stretch of baseball season, we revisit a conversation with HBCU grad Devin Sweet. The North Carolina Central University grad has pitched for both the minor and major leagues. He talks to Leoneda Inge about his love of the sport and his appreciation for NCCU. (This conversation was first broadcast on July 1, 2024.)

Guests

Keith and Belinda Shannon, founders of P.A.T.T.
Dr. Pamela Baldwin, vice chancellor for student success and enrollment management at Fayetteville State University
Keturah Haynes, class of 2026 at Fayetteville State
Devin Sweet, pitcher for the Toledo Mud Hens

Leoneda Inge
