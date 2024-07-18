Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'Sweet Justice' ice cream social honors Virginia Williams and her role in Royal Ice Cream sit-in

By Leoneda Inge
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:53 AM EDT
Virginia Williams autographs an artists rendition of her for Shanesha Farrington at the "Sweet Justice" Ice Cream Social at Northstar Church of the Arts in Durham. The event honored Williams, a participant in the Royal Ice Cream sit-in in Durham in 1957.
Leoneda Inge
Virginia Williams autographs an artists rendition of her for Shanesha Farrington at the "Sweet Justice" Ice Cream Social at Northstar Church of the Arts in Durham. The event honored Williams, a participant in the Royal Ice Cream sit-in in Durham in 1957.

Years before the sit-in at the Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro helped spark the widespread civil rights movement of the 1960s, there was a sit-in at the Royal Ice Cream Parlor in Durham.

In 1957, a group of Black civil rights activists sat in the "whites only" section of the ice cream shop — they were arrested and convicted of trespassing by an all-white jury. At the time, the protest and the case gained little attention beyond the Black press. Today, the Royal Ice Cream sit-in is credited with sparking a movement of desegregation across Durham, and beyond.

Virginia Williams, 87, was a member of the "Royal Seven" and she was honored recently at an ice cream social called "Sweet Justice" at Northstar Church of the Arts in Durham. Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Williams and several attendees inspired by Williams' activism and legacy.

Guest

Virginia Williams, member of the "Royal Seven" protestors

Tags
Due South Royal Ice Cream SevenRoyal Ice Cream Sit-inCivil RightsDurham Civil Rights
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge