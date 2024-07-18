New burrowing dinosaur discovery by NC scientists

Researchers at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and North Carolina State University have discovered a new dinosaur species that they believe lived at least some of their lives in underground burrows.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks with NC State researcher Haviv Avrahami about the discovery of the new species Fona herzogae. The fossil was found in Utah and can be seen on the 3rd floor of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Paleontologist Haviv Avrahami (left) with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge

Guest

Haviv Avrahami, Ph.D. student at North Carolina State University and first author on the study describing the discovery