As elder population in Triangle grows, so does need for innovations in care

By 2030, the share of people aged 65 and over in the U.S. will have increased to more than 20% of the population — up from 17% in 2022.

In the Triangle, the increase may be even more pronounced. A recent Axios article presented new census data showing the Triangle experienced one of the largest surges of residents 65 and over in the country since the pandemic. With that increase also comes an increased need for services to care for seniors.

In today's episode, Due South explores various aspects of eldercare. A reporter shares her research on PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) centers as possible alternatives to nursing homes for some older folks. A local nonprofit leader talks about her organization's efforts to help seniors navigate the complicated world of Medicare. And, an economist delves into the eldercare economy and the disproportionate impact on women.

Guests

Shannon Grein, economist with Wells Fargo Economics based in Charlotte. She co-authored a report called “Can't Grow Old Without Her: Women's Central Role in a Growing Eldercare Economy”

Gina Upchurch, executive director of Senior PharmAssist

Anna Claire Vollers, reporter for Stateline based in Huntsville, AL, wrote "‘Are nursing homes our only option?’ These centers offer older adults an alternative."

