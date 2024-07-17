Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

As elder population in Triangle grows, so does need for innovations in care

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
By 2030, the share of people aged 65 and over in the U.S. will have increased to more than 20% of the population — up from 17% in 2022.

In the Triangle, the increase may be even more pronounced. A recent Axios article presented new census data showing the Triangle experienced one of the largest surges of residents 65 and over in the country since the pandemic. With that increase also comes an increased need for services to care for seniors.

In today's episode, Due South explores various aspects of eldercare. A reporter shares her research on PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) centers as possible alternatives to nursing homes for some older folks. A local nonprofit leader talks about her organization's efforts to help seniors navigate the complicated world of Medicare. And, an economist delves into the eldercare economy and the disproportionate impact on women.

Guests

Shannon Grein, economist with Wells Fargo Economics based in Charlotte. She co-authored a report called “Can't Grow Old Without Her: Women's Central Role in a Growing Eldercare Economy”

Gina Upchurch, executive director of Senior PharmAssist

Anna Claire Vollers, reporter for Stateline based in Huntsville, AL, wrote "‘Are nursing homes our only option?’ These centers offer older adults an alternative."

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
