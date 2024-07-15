Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

ProPublica investigates two NC judges’ ethical violations

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published July 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
NC Supreme Court
North Carolina Judicial Branch Official Website

What happens when a judge crosses the line? What constitutes unethical behavior? How is it determined whether a code of conduct has been violated? And then who, if anyone, administers a reprimand?

A recent report from ProPublica investigates two North Carolina judges who acted in an unethical way and then went undisciplined in a year they're both up for reelection.

Guest

Doug Bock Clark, reporter in ProPublica’s South unit, investigating threats to democracy and abuses of power throughout the region

